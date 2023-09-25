Sophia Loren Undergoes Leg Surgery After Fall at Home

Legendary movie star Sophia Loren is recovering from surgery after she suffered a leg fracture as the result of a fall in her Switzerland home, an agent for the actress said.

Videos by Rare

Loren, 89, fell in her bathroom and underwent surgery on the same day, agent Andrea Giusti said in an email.

Sophia Loren poses with extras on the set of The Pride and the Passion in 1957. (Getty)

“(Surgery) went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said, adding that Loren broke both her hip and her thigh bone in the mishap.

Loren appeared at a fashion show in Venice earlier this month alongside famous Italian designer Giorgio Armani at the city’s film festval.

Sophia Loren attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Per The Associated Press: “She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, this but her fall forced a cancellation of the event. According to her agent, Loren gave the restaurant the right to use her name and image.”

Loren first appeared in a movie in 1951, at just 16 years old, when she gained a role as an uncredited extra in Quo Vadis. She most recently appeared in the short documentary What Would Sophia Loren Do? as herself in 2021.