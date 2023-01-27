‘Sopranos’ Actor John Ventimiglia’s Daughter Odele Dead At 25

“Sopranos” star, John Ventimiglia’s Daughter Odell has tragically died at the age of 25. The actor’s daughter passed away on January 12th, according to a Facebook post that was shared by her mom, Belinda Cape. Representatives for the actor didn’t respond to any request for comment.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Cape wrote in the Facebook post.

“Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives. Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh.”

The funeral was reportedly held on January 26th, but there has been no cause of death released. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in order to help fund Odele’s daughter’s future education. A GoFundMe was set up where “Sopranos'” co-stars Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt donated $500.

Ventimiglia starred in “The Sopranos” as a restaurant owner. The show tragically lost several cast members in the last year. Robert LuPone passed away from pancreatic cancer back on August 22nd. He starred as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, who was a family neighbor and physician. Paul Herman also passed away in March 2022. He was known for his role as Peter “Beansie” Gaeta, who was a former heroin dealer and became a pizza shop owner.

Bruce MacVitte, who played Danny Scalercio, as well as Tony Siricio who played Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri both passed away in 2022 as well.