South Carolina Senior State Trooper Arrested on DUI Charge

A South Carolina Senior State Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested after allegedly crossing the center line in his personal vehicle and charged with Driving Under the Influence, police said.

Demarcus Butler, 26, was pulled over by a Lexington County deputy after swerving. The deputy determined that Butler appeared to have been drinking, per incident reports, via WIS. It has not been determined how long he has been employed with the department.

Butler said he had not been drinking but ended up failing a sobriety test. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where his blood-alcohol level was determined to be .22. The legal limit in South Carolina is .08.

Authorities alleged Butler’s eyes were bloodshot red and glossy, and his speech was slightly slurred, when speaking with deputies.

He was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, and has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said, via WIS.

A duty weapon, a uniform patrol shirt and an envelope with “a large amount of bills” was found inside Butler’s vehicle, the report stated. He told deputies the money was being used for charity. According to the incident report, the money “was taken into evidence and deposited for safekeeping” by deputies.

Butler was driving on North Lake Drive in Lexington County when he was pulled over.