As reported by ABC, the South Carolina House of Representatives has officially voted in favor of placing a ban on “gender affirming” surgeries for minors below the age of 18.

These “gender affirming” surgeries are proven to be dangerous life altering surgeries that, if this law was not to come into effect, children would have to live with the rest of their lives. These kinds of surgeries are not easily reversible. In fact, these surgeries are frankly the point of no return.

So what really happens with these gender affirming surgeries? To be blunt, the feminine body parts of a woman may be transplanted onto a born male, and vice versa, and maybe even a mixture. What’s more, is the use of puberty blockers. As it may sound when read aloud, puberty blockers disrupt the natural hormonal imbalances and swings that occur in all people. At such a young age, fiddling with these hormones can and has completely ruined people’s hormonal systems, for good.

That sounds pretty darn awful right? So what on earth could the argument for such transition surgeries be? The one presented by the ABC article was as follows: “Research has shown that transgender youth and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal behavior when forced to live as the sex they were assigned at birth.” Take a moment and think that one through…

South Carolina Votes To Ban Gender Transition Surgeries For Minors

BREAKING: South Carolina House has voted to ban healthcare professionals from providing gender transition procedures to anyone who isn’t at least 18 years old. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 18, 2024

At any rate, while ABC was not brave enough to share any supporting evidence, take a look at this. This study published by Springer in April 2023, written by Stephen Levine and E.Abbruzzese makes it quite clear that transition surgeries only make things worse. The study states: “The conclusions of the systematic reviews of evidence for adolescents are consistent with the long-term adult studies, which failed to show credible improvements in mental health and suggested a pattern of treatment associated harms… Evidence does not support the notion that “affirmative care” of today’s adolescents is net beneficial.” Well, that about sums it up.

Thankfully, it appears that South Carolina is moving in the right direction, and not subjecting minors to the pressure of having to make lifetime affecting decisions before their brains are even fully developed. It’s important to note that the human brain is not fully developed until about age 24 or 25. At least let these children have 18 years of life experience and have a fighting chance before pressuring them into changing their God-given bodies. Stop saying to these children, you are disappointed, you are sad, you are even depressed why? Because you’re born with the wrong gender. Stop telling them that who they are is a disability, they need help, don’t kick them while they’re down.