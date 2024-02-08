Special Counsel Makes Decision On Biden Documents Case

Special Counsel Robert Hur decided not to refer charges for President Joe Biden today in Biden’s classified documents investigation. The President was accused of holding classified documents in his Delaware home, and several other locations, illegally.

Federal authorities did investigate Biden’s properties, including his Delaware home, after cooperation with the President and his staff. It should be noted that contrarily, federal authorities conducted a raid on the home of former President Trump in his own classified documents investigation.

The report also revealed that investigators viewed Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” It also states that Biden could not remember the years he served as Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama.

The White House released a statement proclaiming that they are ‘pleased’ with the finding’s of special counsel Robert Hur. That statement reads…

"The simple truth is President Biden takes classified information seriously and strives to protect it. He has spent decades at the highest levels of government defending and advancing America's national security and foreign policy interests and protecting her secrets." "We disagree with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel's report. Nonetheless, the most important decision the Special Counsel made—that no charges are warranted—is firmly based on the facts and evidence." https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4456524-special-counsel-biden-classified-documents-probe-no-charges/