Video has surfaced of a trio of Spirit Airline employees were assaulted by unruly passengers over a delayed flight at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

The attack occurred after a flight that was supposed to be bound for Philadelphia was delayed and three passengers became irate, somehow convinced that they deserved better from Spirit Airlines.

The passengers in question, Tymaya Wright, 20, Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were filmed kicking and hitting the employees as well as throwing phones, shoes, water bottles, metal signs, and food at the Spirit employees. The three women were all arrested on battery charges. Wright was also charged for taking one of the Spirit employees’ phones.

A couple thoughts:

1. This is just another Tuesday for Spirit Airlines, though, right?

2. You have to be straight-up insane to do shit like this at an airport. I feel like you can get slapped with a felony for letting out a smelly fart in the wrong part of an airport. And these women may very well have been so enraged that they were suffering from a bout of temporary insanity. A delayed flight will make anyone feel that way. Combine that with being a Spirit Airlines customer and being forced to wait at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, one of the country’s shittiest airports, and yeah, I get it. Sort of.

But it’s still an airport. The place where one step out of line gets you on five federal watch lists. I don’t think civil rights exist at airports, to be quite honest. Airports are like the opposite of international waters. Everything is illegal.

3. On the bright side these three women who attacked the Spirit Airlines employees never have to fly Spirit Airlines again. Because, I assume, they won’t be allowed to.