Sports Legend Dead At 79

Francis Lee, former Striker for Manchester and England, has reportedly passed away at the age of 79. The legend notched 148 goals in just 330 games during his 8-year tenure with Manchester City.

Lee helped Manchester City win the old First Division title in 1968. The Guardian reports on his death…

The former Manchester City striker and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer, the Premier League club have announced.

Lee became a legend at Maine Road, where spent eight years as a player, joining City from hometown club Bolton Wanderers in 1967 for a club record £60,000. During his time at City, he won the First Division title in 1968, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup, scoring 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club, before ending his career at Derby County where he won another league title in 1975.

Lee was a barrel-chested striker known for his ruthless shot and precision from the penalty spot, once scoring 15 spot-kicks in a single season. A Lee penalty sealed City’s 1970 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over the Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

In addition to club honours, Lee won 27 caps for England, all while a City player, scoring 10 goals in the process and represented his country at the Mexico World Cup in 1970.

Following retirement Lee moved into business, owning a toilet roll manufacturer. His success allowed him to become the majority shareholder at Manchester City in 1994, replacing Peter Swales as chairman. Lee aimed to reinvigorate City and to make them a Premier League force but by the time he left in 1998, the club were on the brink of relegation to the third tier.

