Menu
Adam Stalmach streaker Read this Next

There were a lot of balls in play when a streaker decided to hit the local pro golf tournament
Advertisement

America first? Not if you’re rooting for the Netherlands in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The country made history in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event when they became the first nation to take the top three spots. Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong took home the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, on Saturday.


A few keen observers, including Dutch TV channel NOS, noticed that two women rooting for the Netherlands waved a unique sign in the stands. As reported by Mashable, the women carried a flag of the Netherlands with the following written on each stripe:

SORRY MR. PRESIDENT
THE NETHERLANDS FIRST
…AND 2ND…AND 3RD!

The taunt drew inspiration from the “America First” slogan associated with President Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.

As it turns out, a few others had similar ideas.

RELATED: Marvel teamed up with the U.S. Olympic ski team to produce some truly heroic suits

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Multiple Philadelphia Eagles players are already vowing they won’t visit the White House

Multiple Philadelphia Eagles players are already vowing they won’t visit the White House

After the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, Philly’s celebration was absolutely insane

After the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, Philly’s celebration was absolutely insane

The “Crisco Cops” attempted to thwart Eagles fans from climbing lightpoles — and they failed

The “Crisco Cops” attempted to thwart Eagles fans from climbing lightpoles — and they failed

10 fascinating facts about the Olympic Games

10 fascinating facts about the Olympic Games

Both NCAA Championship teams stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but it had nothing to do with Trump

Both NCAA Championship teams stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but it had nothing to do with Trump

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement