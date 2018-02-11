America first? Not if you’re rooting for the Netherlands in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The country made history in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event when they became the first nation to take the top three spots. Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong took home the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, on Saturday.





A few keen observers, including Dutch TV channel NOS, noticed that two women rooting for the Netherlands waved a unique sign in the stands. As reported by Mashable, the women carried a flag of the Netherlands with the following written on each stripe:

SORRY MR. PRESIDENT

THE NETHERLANDS FIRST

…AND 2ND…AND 3RD!

The taunt drew inspiration from the “America First” slogan associated with President Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.

As it turns out, a few others had similar ideas.

RELATED: Marvel teamed up with the U.S. Olympic ski team to produce some truly heroic suits