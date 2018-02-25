U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy had less than kind words for one of his fellow Americans at the closing ceremony for 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“So proud of all these people!” he said after sharing a picture. “Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!”
“Well… Everyone except Ivanka,” he continued, mentioning the first daughter. “Honestly, [the f**k] is she doing here??”
Ivanka Trump led the presidential delegation in the closing ceremonies. Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the beginning of the Olympics to lead the presidential delegation in the opening ceremonies. Pence made headlines when he sat down for the Korean delegation, which included athletes from both North and South Korea.
Many criticized Kenworthy’s shot.
Others made political jokes at Ivanka Trump’s expense.