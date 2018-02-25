U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy had less than kind words for one of his fellow Americans at the closing ceremony for 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.





“So proud of all these people!” he said after sharing a picture. “Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony!”

Team USA's Gus Kenworthy tweets that everyone at the #WinterOlympics worked so hard to make it there and walk in the closing ceremony — except Ivanka Trump.

“Well… Everyone except Ivanka,” he continued, mentioning the first daughter. “Honestly, [the f**k] is she doing here??”

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??

Ivanka Trump led the presidential delegation in the closing ceremonies. Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the beginning of the Olympics to lead the presidential delegation in the opening ceremonies. Pence made headlines when he sat down for the Korean delegation, which included athletes from both North and South Korea.

Many criticized Kenworthy’s shot.

Have some respect. — Robert E. Rose Jr. (@RobertERoseJr1) February 25, 2018

The United States Overall medal winnings is the worst in over 20 years maybe you guys should focus on that. — pj (@psj11psj) February 25, 2018

Christ. Who cares that's she's there. It's the Olympics. There are a lot of people there. — Theresa Lundy (@TheresaMarie16) February 25, 2018

She has every right to be there as a rep to the President. I bet you didn't say one word when anyone from the Obama Administration attended past Olympics. It's hateful stuff like this that keeps this country divided. — Chris Kowitz (@themancalledroy) February 25, 2018

Others made political jokes at Ivanka Trump’s expense.

See won a free trip from a corrupt administration — Rhett Tougeaux (@rhetttougeaux) February 25, 2018

probably selling condos or state secrets — Flamboyant Magazine (@FlamboyantMag) February 25, 2018

She'll probably throw in one of the failing Trump hotels or Jared's 666 Fifth Ave building — Flamboyant Magazine (@FlamboyantMag) February 25, 2018