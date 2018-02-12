Many are finding a new reason to root for curling in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Anastasia Bryzgalova is a curler and an Olympic athlete from Russia — she is technically not representing Russia, as explained here.





🇷🇺 #mixeddoubles #teamrussia #curling A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:00am PST

But regardless of her country, or anything really according to many viewers, Bryzgalova has attracted a new group of curling fans thanks to her stunning looks.

If you don't have any interest in Olympic Curling, you might now:

Anastasia Bryzgalova (RUS) pic.twitter.com/DZo8N4NG6q — Ryan Wolak (@Wolak22) February 8, 2018

When you tell Anastasia Bryzgalova she should "kill the guard", she says "Why? Vat did he do?" #WinterOlympics2018 #Curling pic.twitter.com/SRlp9tjZYJ — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) February 8, 2018

Krushelnitckii doesn't need to win an Olympic medal. He's already won the Gold Medal in life: Anastasia #Bryzgalova #curling #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/mRG2rIQZwq — Clive Silas (@brainychat) February 12, 2018

I don't really understand curling but Anastasia Bryzgalova has made me a fan. pic.twitter.com/3ERpMIjaDI — R Y N O 🦏 (@arewhyinoh) February 8, 2018

If you see me this weekend know that I will only be talking about:

1. Anastasia Bryzgalova

2. Anastasia Bryzgalova's nails

3. Curling

Thank you for being with me during this exciting time. — Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) February 9, 2018

Some even compared her to American actress Megan Fox.

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling #Olympics #curling pic.twitter.com/EA7pO3hV3R — brooke (@SchofiesChoice) February 8, 2018

But there’s some sad news for the new fans of the sport.

Bryzgalova is married to her curling partner, Aleksandr Krushelnitskiy.

Наш особенный день👰🏽🤵🏽 #13июня #weddingday A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

The United States team, comprised of siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton, beat Bryzgalova and Krushelnitskiy earlier in the games.

RELATED: Figure skater Mirai Nagasu lands historic triple axel at the Olympics