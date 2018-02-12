Many are finding a new reason to root for curling in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Anastasia Bryzgalova is a curler and an Olympic athlete from Russia — she is technically not representing Russia, as explained here.
But regardless of her country, or anything really according to many viewers, Bryzgalova has attracted a new group of curling fans thanks to her stunning looks.
Some even compared her to American actress Megan Fox.
But there’s some sad news for the new fans of the sport.
Bryzgalova is married to her curling partner, Aleksandr Krushelnitskiy.
The United States team, comprised of siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton, beat Bryzgalova and Krushelnitskiy earlier in the games.
