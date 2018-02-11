What would one of the largest international events be without a few wardrobe malfunctions here and there? Well, Yura Min of South Korea might have an idea as her Olympics debut kicked off with some inconvenience.





The moment that would leave anyone horrified began only seconds into her figure skating performance. As Min was expertly doing her routine, the top of her dress decided that it would be the perfect time to disconnect in the back.

It became clear that the wrong move could seriously expose a part of her she would rather keep covered.

One Twitter user thought this was the sporting world’s annual televised wardrobe malfunction. The tweet was presumably referring to Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LII, which notably did not feature Janet Jackson.

If we couldn’t have another wardrobe malfunction at the #SuperBowl at least we got one during #Olympics ice dancing. Twizzle #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/OLaBLFGkXK — Sharon Hoffmann (@Sharonakc) February 11, 2018

Min handled the threatening top like a true Olympian. She adjusted her clothing and continued her performance.

“I didn’t stop,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “I went from the beginning to the end. I didn’t stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a program. In my head, I was thinking, ‘Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?'”

Unfortunately, she and partner Alexander Gamelin came in ninth out of 10 teams. A few of the adjustments cost them some points.

“Anytime she brought her shoulders in, it came down,” her partner stated. “I only noticed it halfway through. During our twizzle, it came off her shoulder, all of the way. She had to stop and pull it back up, and that cost us a bunch of points. It wasn’t because we were skating poorly.”

