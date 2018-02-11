Menu
The Netherlands troll Trump’s “America First” Read this Next

America first? Not according to this country's Winter Olympics fans
Advertisement

What would one of the largest international events be without a few wardrobe malfunctions here and there? Well, Yura Min of South Korea might have an idea as her Olympics debut kicked off with some inconvenience.


The moment that would leave anyone horrified began only seconds into her figure skating performance. As Min was expertly doing her routine, the top of her dress decided that it would be the perfect time to disconnect in the back.

It became clear that the wrong move could seriously expose a part of her she would rather keep covered.

One Twitter user thought this was the sporting world’s annual televised wardrobe malfunction. The tweet was presumably referring to Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LII, which notably did not feature Janet Jackson.

Min handled the threatening top like a true Olympian. She adjusted her clothing and continued her performance.

“I didn’t stop,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “I went from the beginning to the end. I didn’t stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a program. In my head, I was thinking, ‘Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?'”

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 11: Alexander Gamelin of Korea holds the broken dress of Yura Min as they compete in the Figure Skating Team Event – Ice Dance – Short Dance on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, she and partner Alexander Gamelin came in ninth out of 10 teams. A few of the adjustments cost them some points.

“Anytime she brought her shoulders in, it came down,” her partner stated. “I only noticed it halfway through. During our twizzle, it came off her shoulder, all of the way. She had to stop and pull it back up, and that cost us a bunch of points. It wasn’t because we were skating poorly.”

(H/T HuffPost)

RELATED: Marvel teamed up with the U.S. Olympic ski team to produce some truly heroic suits

The 2018 Olympics just had its first wardrobe malfunction — and it was handled with class Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Multiple Philadelphia Eagles players are already vowing they won’t visit the White House

Multiple Philadelphia Eagles players are already vowing they won’t visit the White House

After the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, Philly’s celebration was absolutely insane

After the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl, Philly’s celebration was absolutely insane

The “Crisco Cops” attempted to thwart Eagles fans from climbing lightpoles — and they failed

The “Crisco Cops” attempted to thwart Eagles fans from climbing lightpoles — and they failed

10 fascinating facts about the Olympic Games

10 fascinating facts about the Olympic Games

Both NCAA Championship teams stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but it had nothing to do with Trump

Both NCAA Championship teams stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem, but it had nothing to do with Trump

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement