St. Louis Man Admits to Double Murder While Police on Scene of Another Crime

A suspect in a fatal double shooting in St. Louis allegedly admitted to his crime while police were investigating an unrelated incident.

Officers were on location after receiving a call for a suspected explosive device when a 60-year-old man approached them and said he had killed two people in a home in the 3000 block of Wyoming Street in St. Louis, police said.

The suspect allegedly gave police the exact location of his crime, as well as the keys to the home where it occurred.

Per KMOV:

“When officers got to the home, they found two men, ages 63 and 77, shot to death. The victims’ names have not been released. The suspect was arrested. His name has not been released.”

A motive for the double shooting has not yet been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

For now, the investigation is ongoing and being handled by the St. Louis homicide division.