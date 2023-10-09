Star Food Network Chef Dead At 61

Michael Chiarello, a famous chef and Food Network star has reportedly died at the age of 61. Chiarello reportedly died from an allergic reaction for which he was being treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

People reports on his tragic passing…

Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef and former Food Network star, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 61.

Chiarello died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he had been treated over the past week for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company, Gruppo Chiarello, announced in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” Chiarello’s family — who were by his side at the time of his death — said in a statement. “He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts,” the family added. “His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Chiarello’s funeral arrangements will be private, and in lieu of flowers, his family is asking donations instead be made to Meals on Wheels.

https://people.com/michael-chiarello-dead-at-61-8349034