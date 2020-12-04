$1,500 Stimulus Check Proposed to Get Americans to Take Coronavirus Vaccine

A former presidential candidate has a plan for getting people who are skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine to get the shot. Their planning includes paying them $1,500. According to former US Representative John Delaney, D-Md, “The faster we get 75% of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal.” Pfizer and Moderna have both applied with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic. Roll out and approval could happen in just a matter of days, with long-term care residents and healthcare workers to be the first in line to get the shots.

The general public won’t get COVID-19 vaccines until at least March or April, according to several Home Health officials. But, there still remains a fair amount of skepticism about the vaccine, due to the fact that it has been rolled out way faster than any previous vaccine. A Gallup poll released on November 17th found that 42% of Americans do not agree with getting the vaccine which was approved by the FDA. 7% said that the rush timeline was a concern for them. Other people cited the need to confirm that it is actually safe and effective while being approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 12% stated that they generally don’t trust any vaccine.

Would You Get The COVID-19 Vaccine for a $1,500 check?

On his decision, Delaney told CNBC “We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine,” Nobody would be forced to participate if they don’t want to. So if you can only spend $400 billion, this is what you should spend it on.” The state of the program will cost around $380 billion, which is more than $270 billion in the United States spent on the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks that went out earlier this year.

The odds of another direct payment to Americans, regardless of whether it is tied to any vaccinations, are not looking favorable. Some members of Congress this week embraced a $908 billion approach that would then establish $300 per week jobs with benefits, send $160 billion to help local and state governments, boost universities and schools, revive the popular paycheck protection subsidies for several businesses, and bailout airlines in transit systems. Unfortunately, there will be no money for any direct payment stimulus check. As of December 4, there have been 14.2M Coronavirus cases with 276K related COVID-19 deaths.