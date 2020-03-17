Which Stores in the United States Have Closed Due to Coronavirus?

In case you have been living under a rock, major US retail stores have announced they are closing or limiting their store hours to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States. Besides almost every state closing restaurants, bars, gym’s, and theaters, you also have big companies trying to protect citizens from the Coronavirus crisis and protect public health.
Walmart has taken steps to reduce hours after several major retailers have chosen to fully close physical store operations after there have been several confirmed cases in the country and they continue to rise. Major retailers Glossier and Patagonia both announced a temporary closure, prompting popular stores such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, and Urban Outfitters to follow their lead.
Earlier this week, other retailers such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi Strauss also announced closure. In most cases, store employees are being compensated for the loss of their shifts, which is pointed out by the global pandemic which “has led to seismic shifts in paid sick leave policies for retail workers.”
Ever since the outbreak, favorite companies such as Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods have all implemented new protections for workers. Several retailers have closed offices and have asked their employees who work in other parts of businesses to work from home.
What U.S. stores are closed due to Covid-19? Here’s a full list.
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Apple
The tech company and maker of MacBooks and iPhones will close all retail stores until March 27th, 2020.
- Aritzia
- Calvin Klein
- Chico’s
- Chick-Fil-A
Chick-Fil-A is temporarily closing their dining room seating inside the restaurants, but the drive-thru will remain open.
- Columbia Sportswear
- Disney Store
- DSW
- Everlane
- Foot Locker
- Glossier
All stores will remain closed as of March 12th for at least two weeks. Hourly employees are said to still continue to receive their regular pay for two weeks scheduled after closure.
- Hollister Gilly Hicks
- J. Crew
- Kiehl’s
- Kroger
The grocery chain is reducing hours and locations in the South and Midwest. Their new hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- L.L.Bean
- Lands End
- Levi Strauss
- Lululemon
- Lush Cosmetics
- Madewell
- New Balance
- Nike
- Nordstrom
- Patagonia
- Phillip Lim
- Pottery Barn
- Publix
Publix locations will all be closing at 8 p.m. until further notice. This will allow staff time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock several products on their shelf.
- Ralph Lauren
- Reformation
- Rei
- Rent the Runway
- Rothy’s
- Sephora
- Starbucks
Starbucks is said to close in areas such as Seattle, where they are using a wider coronavirus outbreak. Elsewhere, the company will serve customers “to go” in the United States and Canada.
- Target
Target locations aren’t all closing, but more workers will be assigned to focus on online orders and a parking lot pick up.
- Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger locations have opted to close until March 29th, 2020. The parent company Phillips Van Heusen stated, Van Heusen, IZOD, and Speedo USA will also close.
- Under Armour
Under Armour has closed all U.S. stores and is reopening on March 28th, 2020.
- Uniqlo
- Urban Outfitters
The favorite clothing store has closed all of its locations until further notice. Their sister stores, Free people and Anthropology, will also be closed until March 28th.
- Vans
- Vineyard Vine
- Walmart
Walmart has reduced store hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
- Warby Parker
- West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark & Graham
- Williams-Sonoma
President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. As of Saturday, there have been nearly 3,000 Coronavirus cases reported in the US, and 152,000 reported globally. Several health experts are encouraging people to respond by practicing social distancing, which includes avoiding large gatherings of more than 10 people and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from another person.