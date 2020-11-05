A student has died in her dorm room while in quarantine after she tested positive for Coronavirus. According to this Grace College, Bethany Nesbitt, who is a third-year Psychology major, was found dead in a residence hall around 10 a.m. The school, located in Winona Lake, Indiana, confirmed her death in his statement.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello stated that Bethany tested positive for Coronavirus, which can affect the pulmonary system. Her cause of death was revealed as pulmonary and bolus. Ciriello confirmed that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death.

Pulmonary embolus is a blockage caused by blood clots in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. The website notes, “COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to clump up and form clots.” The family of Bethany released a statement through Twitter by Bethany’s brother, Stephen Nesbitt, stating that the Michigan native was asthmatic and began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on the week of October 20th. She then tested for the virus on October 22nd, but the results were allegedly “never delivered, due to the clerical error.”

Our hearts are shattered. My sweet sister, Bethany, died as she slept in her dorm room Thursday night. She was 20. She was COVID-19 positive. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism—the result of a blood clot—widely recognized as a common cause of death in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/w6ky17Ra8v — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

The family also noted that the college student was a baby of the family, and was the youngest of nine children. The student loves Jesus, memes, and was loved by her friends and family until the very end. Bethany’s family stated that the student went to the emergency room on October 26th after dropping your oxygen saturation, which is when doctors determined that “she was very likely to have COVID-19 but it was not a severe case and she seemed to be recovering.” On October 28th, Bethany told her family that she had been fever free for 24 hours and that her oxygen levels were normalizing. She then tested again for COVID-19 on October 29th and went to bed like she normally did. The results of the COVID-19 test came back positive after her death.

Bethany was the baby of our family, the youngest of nine. She loved Jesus. She loved memes. And she loved her family and friends until the very end. The following is a statement from our family. We are declining all interviews at this time. pic.twitter.com/XDsLXYZPlW — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 3, 2020

The Nesbitt family has now created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a Memorial Scholarship in her honor. In the description, the family noted that Bethany had been quarantining inside her dorm room for 10 days when she was found dead. The family describes Bethany as, as a “selfless and loving friend, a source of constant encouragement to all those around her,” The Indiana college student’s family wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “She had a passion for helping others, especially children, and her sassy sense of humor and wonderful laugh put them at ease.” The continued,

“Please don’t assume that young people will not be impacted by this virus,” they said. “Bethany was careful. She wore a mask. She socially distanced. We urge you to follow health officials’ protocols and precautions. The risk of gathering in large groups isn’t worth it this year. There will be an empty seat at our table the next time our family comes together – and every time after that,” the family added. “This loss is forever.” Advertisement

According to the New York Times database, as of this week, there have been more than 9,465,100 COVID-19 cases in the United States, and at least 232,500 COVID-19 related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic.