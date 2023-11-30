Substitute Teacher Arrested for Sex Crimes Against Students

A substitute teacher in Polk County, Fla., has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against two of his female students, authorities said.

Jerron Dunn, 33, was employed by New Beginnings High School as a substitute English teacher when the accusations were made.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, two female students — ages 18 and 17 — went to the school’s guidance counselor and said Dunn sent them Snapchat videos of himself while masturbating. The guidance counselor reported it to law enforcement

Per WFLA:

“The 17-year-old told detectives that when she borrowed a phone charger from Dunn, he went into her phone and added himself to her Snapchat. Deputies said he began messaging her asking her to visit him at his house. When she declined, he kept sending messages and sent a video of him pleasuring himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The 18-year-old told detectives she accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat and he began messaging her, saying she was pretty and wanted a relationship. The girl told Dunn he was too old for her and it would be ‘weird’ since he was her teacher.”

Dunn allegedly ignored the girl and continued to send videos of himself, and reportedly told her he wanted to be “friends with benefits.”

Jerron Dunn is in jail after allegedly sending two female students Snapchat videos of himself. (WFLA/Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, via WFLA. “We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement.”

.Dunn is being charged with charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor. He is currently in jail.