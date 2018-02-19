He looked handsome, strong and serious in his crisp ROTC uniform. Jude Lenamon expressed sympathy for his Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School classmates and staff members killed and wounded in the Valentine’s Day shooting rampage , then recounted his escape.

Out of a classroom disrupted by a piercing fire alarm, an orderly walk to a football practice field on the side of the school to await further instruction. Then, the staccato pop-pop-pop a short distance away.

Jude turned to his teacher. “That sounds like gunshots,’’ he said, and moments later hundreds of students were herded on an evacuation route across softball fields and along a six-foot-high fence dividing the campus from West Glades Middle School.

With one narrow opening and panic surging, some kids began climbing the fence. Jude encouraged those around him to keep moving and soon they were in the middle school parking lot, then running toward a main road and on to a nearby Walmart. Jude already had called his mother and now, some 30 minutes after the alarm sounded, he finally felt out of harm’s way and began to look for familiar faces.

More and more law enforcement officers were mobilizing, scrambling to the Walmart, armed with rifles, where they approached Jude in his ROTC uniform, gave him a name and description of a teen and asked if he knew him. Jude did not know the person who was arrested a short while later, but not before the killer stopped for a drink at the Subway inside that Walmart.

My sister, Gloria Lenamon, stood shoulder-height alongside her son, looking tired and glazed on TV. This was a few hours after making the agonizing drive from her downtown Fort Lauderdale office to attempt to reunite with Jude, a Douglas freshman, and her other two sons, Gabriel, locked down at the middle school, and Jonah, locked down at an elementary school about two miles away.

And so the horrific reality of a nation always in the crosshairs of massacres has terrorized my family. The vulnerability, the insecurity came crashing down a quiet, tree-lined road, past the regal roundabout statue of grazing horses and smashed through gates guarding a community of majestic homes.

This is a place where success and status is appreciated, but safety for your family is cherished.

This is a place where success and status is appreciated, but safety for your family is cherished.

“This is why we moved to Parkland,’’ Gloria told one reporter about the universal parental quest for peace of mind now riddled by the barrage from an assault rifle.

Turns out, even in the tranquil confines of suburbia, life offers no certainty. That’s why my nephews have learned what to do in the face of potential evil.