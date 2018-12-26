Blood Moon: Here is How To Watch The Super Blood Wolf Moon in 2019

It looks like we’ll be starting 2019 with a bang! The celestial sight ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ is right around the corner and expected to excite viewers from around the world in January 2019. Just days after New Year, we will get to witness the astronomical event from January 20 onwards, when the moon will be at one it’s closest positions to Earth.

The lunar event will see three celestial events coincide, each being a phenomenal sight across the winter sky. The Wolf Moon eclipse and events like these occur when the moon passes through the earth’s shadow. Each Full Moon has a specific name, depending on the distance and length of the eclipse. The Super Blood Wolf Moon received its name after in native American times wolves would appear outside villages and towns in hunger at the full moon. The Full Moon is not only a Supermoon but a Blood Moon as well, creating the Super Blood Wolf Moon. Moon, Moon, Moon! Talk about a mouthful.

A celestial event occurs when a full moon is as close to earth than usual, which is why it appears larger. The moon is near perigee, the closest possible distance from earth. However, a Blood Moon sees the moon change to coppery red hue due to light refraction. This time around, the Wolf Moon will be visible on the night-side of earth, which includes South America, the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the Western Atlantic Ocean, and Extreme Western Europe.

Staring on January 20, the total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States and will finish during the hours of January 21st, beginning at 9:36 pm EST and end at 2:48 am EST. Luckily for us, there is no need for any special equipment to witness the Moon. All you have to do is go to your backyard or any place that is away from any street lights, especially blue lights!

Happy watching!