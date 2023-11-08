Super Bowl Champion Offensive Lineman Dead at 41

Matt Ulrich, an offensive lineman with the 2006 Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts, has died, team owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. Ulrich was 41.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay wrote. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

A native of Illinois, Ulrich played college football at Northwestern and signed with the Colts as undrafted free agent in 2005. He appeared in five games in each his rookie year and during the following championship season.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Matt Ulrich (69) hoists the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate a 29-17 Indianapolis Colts victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in 2007. (Getty)

Per Fox News:

“In his post-NFL career, he was co-founder of DexaFit — a company that utilizes technology to give people an analysis of their bodies — and was the chief growth officer and partner of Profitable Ideas Exchange, which helps businesses accelerate their growth and navigate the landscapes of their fields.”

Ulrich was married and the father of four sons.

“Keeping up with my four pre-teen sons is the highlight of my life and keeps me on my toes,” he wrote in his company profile. “I also invest my time in helping young athletes in our area reach their full potential through coaching and training — this is one of my true passions. I can also often be found at the gym, where I recently bench-pressed 505 pounds at the age of 40 — the goal-setting doesn’t stop!”

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cb21IkP1XT — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 8, 2023