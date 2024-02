After a hard fought regulation the Chiefs and the 49ers will be headed to overtime to decide the winner of the Super Bowl.

After a late game chiefs field goal by Harrison Butker, the Chiefs tied the game at 16 to send the game into overtime. Despite being down 10 at halftime, Chiefs fans still have hope that their team can defend their title.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: View of fans prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)