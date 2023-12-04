‘Supernatural’ Actor in Hospital After Heart Attacks, Says He Was Brought Back to Life Four Times

Actor Mark Sheppard said he is lucky to be alive after suffering six heart attacks in a matter of moments and needing to be brought back to life four times.

Sheppard, 59, is most widely known for playing the demon/King of Hell Crowley on the WB dark fantasy and drama Supernatural.

He posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Instagram following the recent health scare.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” Sheppard wrote in his post. “Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.”

He went on to thank wife Sarah, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Providence California for helping him survive the ordeal.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great,” he wrote. “Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

Per CBS News:

A widowmaker heart attack happens when there’s a blockage, also known as an occlusion, in the heart’s biggest artery, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The blockage prevents blood from moving through your left anterior descending (LAD) artery. “Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival,” according to Cleveland Clinic. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/supernatural-actor-mark-sheppard-six-massive-heart-attacks-instagram/

Actor Mark Sheppard at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015. (Getty)