Supreme Court Pioneer Dead at 93

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has died. She was 93.

Videos by Rare

O’Connor died in Phoenix from complications related to advanced dementia and respiratory illness, according to the Supreme Court.

USA Today reports:

A key figure in landmark Supreme Court cases dealing with abortion, affirmative action and civil rights, O’Connor retired in 2006 and announced in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with dementia and would withdraw from public life. O’Connor was President Ronald Reagan’s first nominee to the Supreme Court, joining the court in 1981 after an already notable career that included serving as the majority leader in Arizona’s state Senate – the first woman to hold that title in the nation.

“A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our nation’s first female justice,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

“She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education.”

USA Today wrote: “Born in Texas, O’Connor grew up on a cattle ranch in rural Arizona, where she developed a skepticism of the federal government’s land management policies – a perception some observers say influenced her commitment to federalism and state rights on the court. She graduated high school at 16 and enrolled at Stanford University, where she later continued to study law.”

O’Connor once said she was happy to break barriers for women but it wasn’t necessarily her focus.

O’Connor was happy to break barriers for women but didn’t dwell on her gender.

“It really doesn’t come down to how I feel about (a case) as a woman,” she would say. Quoting another female judge’s observation, she said, “At the end of the day, a wise old woman and a wise old man are going to reach the same decision.”

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor giving testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2012. (Getty)