Susan Sarandon Dumped by Agency for Rant Against Jews

Actress Susan Sarandon has been dumped by Hollywood agency UTA after saying that frightened Jews in America are getting “a taste how it feels to be Muslim in America,” the New York Post reported.

Sarandon, 77, has gone on record trashing Israel over the past few weeks following the October 7 terrorist attacks. But her latest rant has her looking for new representation — and given that Hollywood tends to be run by Jews, that may not be so easy for her to find, given her latest remarks.

Per the New York Post:

“Sources say several staffers at UTA were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments. A UTA spokesperson told Page Six Tuesday the agency is no longer representing Sarandon. Sarandon, the star of hit movies including “Thelma & Louise,” won her Oscar for “Dead Man Walking,” and had been a client of UTA since 2014.” Sarandon made her “taste of Muslim in America” comments at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York last week. “When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” wrote Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations. When Susan Sarandon said that Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country” she was saying that American Jews have it coming – that we don't deserve to live free from harassment and assault. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 21, 2023

Also, as relayed by the Post: “This left not just Jews fuming, but others including Asra Nomani, a Muslim Indian American who responded to Sarandon on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a list of the freedoms she and her parents enjoy in the US.”

Actress Susan Sarandon is paying a price for her comments on Jews and Muslims in America. (Getty)

Nomani blasted Sarandon under a picture of herself with her parents.

“Hi there Susan Sarandon, this is my mom, my dad and me on the rail trail in Morgantown, West by God Virginia. Let me tell you what it means to be Muslim in America.

“My dad didn’t have to become a second-class indentured servant to one of the many tyrants of Muslim countries that use immigrants from India, like my family, as essential slaves…my dad got a job as an assistant professor of nutrition.

“He got rejected first for tenure but being Muslim in America meant he got a right like everybody got — his right to appeal and guess what? He won and he became a full professor.

“My mom? Being Muslim in America meant she got to live FREE with the wind in her hair, like Masih Alinejad fights for women in the Muslim nation of Iran to be able to enjoy.

“… This is a ‘taste’ of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family.”

