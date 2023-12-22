Suspect, 15, Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Washington Father, Husband

A 15-year-old boy from Redmond, Washington, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a father and husband. The vehicle used in the fatal accident had been stolen, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

According to police, the teenage suspect was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed in stolen Nissan Pathfinder on NE 24th Street in Redmond when he lost control and struck and killed the victim — a 40-year-old husband and father of three — who was on the sidewalk.

Police and rescue personnel are seen at the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a father of three. (KING5 News)

The teenager and his passengers then fled the scene, police said.

KING5 News reports:

Investigators identified the teen and passengers through security video and witness reports. Police said community members in the area “played a crucial role in helping law enforcement.” “Redmond officers and detectives have worked diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects in this horrific and senseless incident,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “Hopefully, the rest of the criminal justice system can ensure justice for the victim and help provide closure for the family.” The teen is expected to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. https://www.king5.com/article/news/crime/15-year-old-arrested-hit-run-crash-killed-redmond-father-husband/281-825d906e-3db3-4b1c-aed6-4cfbdadb29f6

The Nissan Pathfinder that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run. (KING5 News/Redmond Police Dept.)