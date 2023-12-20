Suspect Arrested for Killing Mother of Connecticut TV News Anchor

A man wanted in connection of the senseless murder of Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight’s mother has been arrested, authorities said.

Shawn Conlon, 44, was taken into custody at a hotel in Groton, Conn., by the US Marshals Service, along with the Groton Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.

Authorities believe that Conlon killed Claudia Voight, 73, in Windham, Vermont.

NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voigt, left, announced in August that her mother, Claudia Voigt, had been murdered. (NY Post via AP/Screenshot)

Conlon had been renting a room in Claudia Voigt’s home, but stopped paying rent nearly a year ago and continued to live there, “until he attacked and killed her in February,” Vermont police said.

Heidi Voigt works for NBC Connecticut.

“My mother’s death was not natural, nor peaceful. My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest,” Voight wrote of the painful loss, via the New York Post. “Our silence was necessary to protect the early stages of the intense criminal investigation.”

Initially, police believed that Claudia Voigt had suffered a medical event. Further examination of the case proved otherwise.

Shawn Conlon was arrested for murdering his landlord, the mother of a NBC Connecticut news anchor. (Rhode Island Department of Corrections)

The Post also reported the following:

The Vermont State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Conlon on Monday, and worked with the US Marshal Service to track him to Connecticut, the statement read. During his initial court appearance after his arrest, Conlin was ordered held for $1 million bail on a fugitive charge, the authorities added. He waived extradition and is being held by the Groton Police pending his transfer to Vermont.