Suspect Captured After Allegedly Setting House on Fire, Killing Three Kids

A New Orleans man has been captured by police and arrested after reportedly setting a house on fire that killed three children.
Joseph Washington, the suspect, fled the scene of the fire and drove his care into the Mississippi River, Gretna, Louisiana, via WDSU. He apparently jumped out first.
WVUE offered more of the harrowing details:
“The fire broke out around midnight on Wed., Oct. 18 after police say the mother of the children called 911 to say Washington was threatening to burn the house down.
“First responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight to find the home fully engulged in flames.
“Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy upon arrival before they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.
“Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a 3-year-old boy dead.”
Security video from a neighboring home shows the house containing the children going up in flames from the back of the home, per WVUE. An individual can also be viewed exiting the house before getting into a vehicle and then driving away, via the security video.