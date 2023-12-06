Suspect Dead After at Least Three Injured in Shooting at UNLV

The prime suspect is dead after at least three people were hurt in a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said.

Shots were reported at Beam Hall, the site of the university’s business school, UNLV officials said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday. (Getty)

According to ABC News:

The shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. and police responded and “engaged” the suspect, authorities said. There are three victims in unknown conditions, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, adding, “That number could change.” A ground stop was initiated at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday due to the close proximity of the airport runways to UNLV, and because of the police response to the shooting, which included helicopters, according to an official briefed on the incident. https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-responding-active-shooter-university-nevada-las-vegas/story?id=105433557

People cross Maryland Parkway as they are led off of the UNLV campus after a shooting on Wednesday. (Getty)

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. It is not known yet, either, if the suspect had a relationship with those injured.

The school cancelled classes after police began to empty buildings one by one. There is no further threat to the school or community, authorities said.