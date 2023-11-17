Suspect Dead After Near 12-Hour Standoff With Police in Washington State

A standoff with police that lasted almost 12 hours ended with a dead suspect and a woman taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to authorities in East Bremerton, Washington.

East Bremerton is about an hour and 20 minute drive from Seattle.

Officials said the suspect was a 49-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a homicide in nearby Pierce County.

Sheriff’s deputies stand at the road where a standoff occurred, leaving the suspect dead. (KIRO)

Per KIRO7:

“At about 12:10 a.m., deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kitsap County SWAT, and King County Sheriff’s Office were in a standoff with a homicide suspect in East Bremerton.

“According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at about 3:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Forest Drive. Additional shots were fired at about 8:15 a.m.”

ALERT

Law enforcement activity in East Bremerton has several streets closed including Sylvan Way at Olympus. @PierceSheriff is seeking a wanted homicide suspect. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office’s Swat team is assisting.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BZbLFe6cOV — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) November 17, 2023 KIRO reported that the relationship between the suspect and the woman has not been determined. The suspect was in a house when officers responded to the call of shots fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities added they believe the suspect had at least two guns in his possession — a rifle and a pistol. Neighbors were evacuated as a result of the commotion and two schools in the area canceled classes for the day, KIRO reported.

Deputies gather at the scene of a shooting and standoff in East Bremerton, Washington. (KIRO)