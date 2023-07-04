Suspect Dead After Shooting at Wisconsin Police During Routine Traffic Stop

One man is dead after fleeing a routine traffic stop in Racine, Wisconsin, then shooting at the officers after exiting the vehicle and hiding in tall grass, according to police.

Videos by Rare

Authorities said the suspect failed to follow orders to come out of the grass and began firing shots — then died from a gunshot wound when officers returned fire. None of the cops were injured in the exchange.

Police pulled over the suspect’s vehicle after the Mount Pleasant police an earlier call of shots fired. After stopping, the suspect immediately left the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area, police said.

Responding officers converged on the scene to secure the area and collect evidence as part of the investigation.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

The name or age of suspect had not been determined as of Monday afternoon, a Racine police spokesperson said.

Members of both the Mount Pleasant and Racine police departments were involved in the incident and have been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation, per department policy, according to FOX6.

“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist,” FOX6 reported.