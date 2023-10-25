Suspect in Custody After Multiple Motorcyclists Shot At, Leaving One Dead

A suspect has been arrested in connection with three shootings involving motorcyclists in Loran County, Ohio, resulting in the death of one of them, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies said they first responded to reports of a motorcyclist being shot in Elyria Township around 6 p.m. locally. They arrived to find an individual with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident happened around Lake Avenue and Emerson Court in Elyria Township, officials said.

That victim was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

Not long before that, police in Amherst (also in Lorain County) said two other motorcyclists were shot at, but not hit and escaped free of injury. One of those motorcycles, however, did get hit by a bullet, police said.

The intersection in Elyria Twp., Ohio, where a fatal motorcycle shooting occurred. (WEWS)

Deputies located the suspect at an Elyria home about an hour after the shooting death of the motorcyclist in Elyria and took that individual in for questioning.

A release from the sheriff’s office stated that charges are pending.

Elyria, located about 40 minutes from Cleveland, is about a 20-minute drive from Amherst.

