Suspect Receives Jail Time for Driving Pickup Truck on Cleveland Browns Stadium Turf

One Cleveland man either really loves or really hates the Cleveland Browns. He never actually said. But his actions spoke volumes.

Now, Anthony O’Neal is paying a steep price for driving a pickup truck on the playing surface at the Browns’ stadium in November 2022. O’Neal, 22, was in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.

Anthony O’Neal has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for tearing up the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

He was found guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years community control by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul.

O’Neal hopped a fence and broke into Cleveland Browns stadium, where he lifted a pickup truck in te stadium parking garage, police said. He then allegedly drove around and damaged the field in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2022.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the vehicle driving in a circular motion on the playing surface several times.

The Browns were able to play their next home game after Anthony O’Neal drove on the field, but the damage could be viewed on the national television broadcast. (WOIO)

O’Neal left the field and drove away in another car, but was quickly identified and arrested by police.

Fortunately, the stadium’s maintenance team was able to make the necessary repairs quickly and no games were canceled. That said, the damage done to the field was still visible for a Browns home game on Nov. 27.