Suspect Wanted for Murder of Massachusetts Woman Arrested in Kenya

A man wanted in connection with the November murder of a woman in Massachusetts has been caught and detained in Kenya, authorities said.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, was arrested for killing Margaret Mbitu, whose body was found in her car in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport.

“We are overjoyed by the news of the capture of Maggie’s murder suspect,” her family said in a statement to Boston 25 News. “The long hand of the law is finally catching up with Maggie’s murder suspect. We have confirmed with law enforcement and the DA of the arrest of Mr. Kangethe in Kenya and are waiting on the next step of extradition and eventual prosecution. We want to thank our friends, law enforcement here in the US and in Kenya, and the community at large for the efforts in the capture of Mr. Kangethe. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that justice for Maggie will be achieved.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden added in a statement that it took a teamwide effort to capture Kangethe.

“I’m extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government, and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder into custody,’ he said. “Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret’s family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime.”

Boston 25 News reports:

“Troopers responding to a report of a dead woman in a car at the airport’s Central Parking garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, identified the victim as Mbitu, who had been reported missing by her family two days earlier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Whitman police said that Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Monday. At some point after that, investigators believe she was murdered.

“Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya after ditching Mbitu’s body at Central Parking, investigators said. A warrant charging Kangethe in Mbitu’s death was later obtained by state police.”