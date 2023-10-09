Suspect With 54 Arrests Escapes NYC Hospital, Accidentally Turns Himself In

An alleged thief managed to casually walk out of the Manhattan hospital, before strolling into the police department hours later — a move that led to him quickly being taken back into custody.

Videos by Rare

Daryl Stevens, 36, went to the Midtown North Precinct and asked to pick some belongings that were still there following a petit larceny arrest. Instead of getting his belongings, he was re-arrested, per the New York Post.

Stevens initially escaped from Mount Sinai West hospital and reportedly has 54 arrests in all.. This makes it 55, or at least 54.5.

Daryl Stevens reportedly went to the police precinct after escaping from the hospital. (NYPD/New York Post)

Per the Post:

“It wasn’t immediately clear if Stevens would face additional charges, on top of the petit larceny rap he was initially busted on.

“Records show he was last arrested Sept. 21 on criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment charges.

“He has been arrested once in the past for an assault on a police officer, and six times on gun-related charges, police sources said.”

He has been arrested for resisting arrest on five occasions, the outlet added.

Daryl Stevens reportedly walked out of Mount Sinai West hospital, pictured above. (Getty)