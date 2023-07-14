Suspected Serial Killer Arrested for String of Long Island Murders

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of four women on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach that took place in 2010, the New York Post and several other outlets reported.

Videos by Rare

Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested at his home in Massapequa Park as the primary suspect, per the Post.

The investigation stemmed from the “Gilgo Four,” which was used in reference to four women whose bodies were found wrapped in burlap within several days of each other in late 2010. Six others were later investigated as being connected, though a source told the Post that Heuermann is not considered a suspect in those deaths at this time.

An aerial view of police cars near where a body was discovered in the area near Gilgo Beach and Ocean Parkway on Long Island on April 15, 2011 in Wantagh, New York. (Getty)

“State and Suffolk County police — both at the scene since the early hours — did not officially confirm the arrest Friday, but teased upcoming press conferences,” the Post reported.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

The first victim, Melissa Barthelemy was found along Ocean Parkway on Dec. 11, 2010. She was just 24-years old at the time. The remains of three other women — Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found in the days that followed.

All of their bodies were wrapped in burlap and found less than half-mile apart on Gilgo Beach.

A map shows the sites where victims were found along Gilgo Beach. (Suffolk County Police Dept.)

At the time, investigators had been conducting a search for missing Jersey City-based sex worker Shannan Gilbert, whose body wasn’t found until a full year after the discovery of the Gilgo Four.

“Friday’s arrest came after Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February last year,” the Post wrote.

Little is known about Heuermann beyond being the man identified as the suspect in the serial murders.