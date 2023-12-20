Suspects Allegedly Steal $7K in Merchandise From Shoe Store, Before Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

Two suspects in Pasadena, Texas, walked into a shoe store and then decided to hit the ground running. Or more precisely, they decided to drive a getaway car after stealing in the neighborhood of $7,000 worth of goods, police said.

Videos by Rare

The attempted heist did not end well, with police giving chase to the suspects, who eventually crashed into another driver. The suspects then tried to run on foot, according to Houston police, but were later caught.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash following a shoe-store robbery in Texas. (ABC13 News)

Unbeknownst to them, there were tracking devices on the stolen merchandise. So that’s what you call being caught red-handed, as the stolen merchandise was in their possession.

According to ABC13 News in Houston:

“Video from the scene shows a lot of debris from the crash in the intersection. Both of the vehicles involved had extensive damage. One of them even caught on fire.

“Thankfully, no one was killed in the violent crash.

Police arrive on the scene of a crash following a shoe-store robbery in Texas. (ABC 13 News)

“One of the suspects reportedly had glass in his eye and had to be taken to the hospital, but otherwise, investigators said there were no serious injuries.

“Pasadena police said both suspects will face felony theft charges, and HPD plans to file felony evading charges for the chase.”

Rescue personnel and investigators examine the scene of a crash following a police chase in Texas. (ABC13 News)