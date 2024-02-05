SUV Swept Away After Driver Attempts to Cross Flooded Street

An SUV that tried to cross a flooded road ended up in a bad spot. (KTLA)

Driving over a flooded road? Yeah, that’s never a good idea. But clearly, one California didn’t really care and decided to give it a go anyway.

The result was to be expected.

As relayed by KTLA, the SUV being driven by the subject was swept away by the flood. Two other occupants were reportedly in the vehicle.

All three people were rescued though their conditions have not been revealed.

Per KTLA:

The SUV they were riding in, which was pulling a trailer at the time, was pushed downstream before it apparently slammed into a tree and came to a stop.

Video showed rescue team members attempting to help the stranded passengers as several feet of rushing water flowed past.

