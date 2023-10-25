T-Mobile Employee Accused of Stealing Nude Photos From Customer’s Phone

A South Carolina T-Mobile employee is facing charges and a lawsuit after accusations that he stole nude and compromising photos from customers’ phones while at work.

James Tu, 29, was arrested in 2022 by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for a second-degree computer crime. Again, his actions allegedly occurred while working at the T-Mobile store in Beaufort and using the company’s equipment.

The lawsuit was filed last week by plaintiffs Alfonso Estrella and his wife “Jane Doe.” Tu is named as a defendant. The suit says “Jane Doe” was used to protect the wife.

“Plaintiff has filed this lawsuit using a pseudonym in order to protect her privacy because she fears further psychological injury to herself and her family if her name was publicly disclosed as this lawsuit involves facts of the utmost intimacy regarding the exploitation and violation regarding Plaintiff’s personal nude photographs,” the suit reads.

James Tu is accused of stealing nude photographs from a phone while working at a T-Mobile store in South Carolina. (Beaufort County Detention Center/WYFF)

Per WYFF:

“According to the lawsuit, Estrella visited the T-Mobile store at 330 Robert Smalls Parkway on May 18, 2022. He bought a new phone, Tu told him he could transfer all the data from the old phone and that he could come back later to pick them up.

“After obtaining the phones, Estrella noticed that personal photographs had been forwarded to a number he didn’t recognize. He called the number, and Tu answered.”

The lawsuit goes on to address the photographs.

“Plaintiff Alfonso Estrella found that Defendant Tu had forwarded himself multiple messages with photographs of Plaintiff Jane Doe,” the lawsuit reads. “Some of which contained compromising photos of Plaintiff Doe in various stages of disrobe, and also included photographs if Plaintiff Doe in a bathtub bathing their minor daughter.

“Upon information and belief, Defendant Tu knew the identity of Jane Doe and that there was a special significance to him in obtaining Plaintiff Doe’s photographs.”