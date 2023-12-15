Taco John’s Bans Kids Under 18 After Chaos Inside Restaurant

It may be a Taco Bell ripoff, but Taco John’s takes it’s business very seriously — even if some kids don’t.

That is why a branch of the Mexican fast-food joint in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has created a new policy, which states anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by adult if they want to eat inside. It’s uncertain if all Taco John’s restaurants have adopted this same policy, though it may not be far off, given the state of things.

FOX6 in Milwaukee reports:

“In a policy posted on its door, Taco John’s alleged kids have been stealing soda and condiments, leaving ‘huge messes,’ and have been ‘disrespectful’ toward staff. The manager told FOX6 News some kids even threw rocks at an employee.

“… The manager of the restaurant near Grand and Arlington also said the incidents involved kids from Les Paul Middle School, which is located across the street. She said she has not called police about the incidents.”

Taco John’s headquarters is located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was founded in 1968 in a trailer and known then as Taco House. It was sold the next year and changed to its current name. It now has about 380 restaurants in 22 states.

Taco John’s officials said they created the “Taco Tuesday” slogan and even trademarked it in December 1989.