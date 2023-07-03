Tammy Slaton of ‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Shares News of Husband’s Death in Tribute Post

Tammy Slaton paid tribute to her late husband Caleb Willingham in a major and heartfelt way.

Slaton, the star ‘1000-Lb Sisters,’ shared a series of photos depicting happier times of the couple on social media, celebrating their time together. Willingham died over the weekend at the age of 40.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton, 36, said in a statement to People. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Gibson and Willingham met a rehab center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. He proposed in October and the couple married a month later.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” Slaton captioned her post.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing,” TLC said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The couple was married at the rehab center, with a small number of family and friends in attendance.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Slaton said at the time. “I’m married now!”

May her husband rest in peace!