Target Announces Early Black Friday Deals For the Entire Month of November!

Just a few days past Halloween and Black Friday deals are already surfacing. Crazy, right? I’m not even exaggerating, although I find it funny that I haven’t even started thinking about Thanksgiving yet. Nevertheless, Target stores have decided to make Black Friday a month-long ordeal, contrary to the name signifying one single day.

Normally retailers advertise their Black Friday deals made available and solely for the day after Thanksgiving. However, in competing with Amazon and Walmart Black Friday deals, Target Black Friday deals on televisions, audio equipment, smart home tech, and more have already appeared, and new deals will continue to pop up each week. The deals are insane too. You can save hundreds of dollars on the likes of high tech gadgets like smart TVs and smart speakers, including Bose QuietComfort headphones, Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speakers, Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones, Amazon Echo show 5s, etc.

Target is also offering a 14-day Price Match Guarantee during this holiday season. Between November 1- December 24, you can request a price adjustment on something you buy from Target, as the item drops to the lowest price and as long as it’s advertised as a Black Friday deal. Target is also actually planning to open up its store hours at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. It will be closed on Thanksgiving day, however, but the Target Black Friday sale, and doorbusters, will also be available online at Target.com for the entire month of November.

Target Stores Announce Early Black Friday Deals

With the likes of Cyber Mondays coming around as well, you can’t really miss the best Black Friday deals, especially with Target offering early Black Friday deals. With Target’s Black Friday sale, maybe we will see less chaos on the actual day of Black Friday, and this might be a better attempt at regulating holiday shopping since the COVID-19 pandemic still plagues the world. Now people won’t have to fight each other or get into each other’s faces just to grab special low prices on one specific day.

Make sure to check back, as more deals are updated and put up every Thursday through Saturday. You can also sign up for email reminders as things start to get busier for the holidays. This an opportunity not to be missed!