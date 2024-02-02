California governor Gavin Newsom recently shared his encounter with a target checkout clerk. The conversation was enlightening.

According to the Daily Mail, Gavin Newsom explained that the lady at the register was describing her disappointment about the California Governor allowing the rise of theft all across California.

Governor Newsom recounted the story like this in a recent zoom call: “as we’re checking out, the woman says, ‘he’s just walking out, he didn’t pay for that. I said, ‘Why didn’t you stop him?”

The woman at the register answered: “Oh, the governor.” On the zoom call Gavin Newsom goes: “Swear to God, true story, on my mom’s grave.” Then he added that the woman said: “The governor lowered the threshold, there’s no accountability.” To which Gov. Newsom retorted: “that’s just not true.”

Target Clerk Unknowingly Roasts Gavin Newsom To His Face

INCREDIBLE. Gavin Newsom discusses witnessing a criminal walk out of a store without paying. He asks why he has to pay while others can walk out without paying then gets mad at the cashier for saying it’s cuz of the Governor.



Zero self-awareness…

Trying to cut himself some slack, Governor Newsom tried to explain to the clerk that the Proposition 47 law actually made it harder on criminals.

The law that Gov. Newsom was referring to, Proposition 47, has consistently been blamed for the extreme rise in crime across the state of California, including a 61% increase in shoplifting in Los Angeles over 2023.

He went on to say: “By the way, it’s the 10th toughest in America. Look it up. No one gives a damn about that.” The woman replied: “Well, we still don’t stop them because of the governor.”

It was at this moment the woman realized who she was talking to. In shock, she turned around to those beside her and then asked if Governor Newsom would like to take a picture. Newsom responded saying that he was not going to have his picture taken but instead they were going to finish their conversation. He pressed her asking: “why are you blaming the governor?”

Eventually they got around to paying for the items Newsom had brought to the register. It was in that moment that Newsom realized that he was paying $380. To this Governor Newsom said: “Why am I spending $380, everyone can walk the hell right out.”