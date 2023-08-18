Target Cuts Profit and Sales Expectations Amid Pride Merchandise Backlash

National retail chain Target has taken a major hit in its second quarter as a result of a social media backlash against its Pride merchandise and overall inflation of Joe Biden’s presidency, the Associated Press reported.

That said, sales increased from June to July after some Target stores either stopped promoting the Pride merchandise, or removed it altogether, per the report.

“Target faced a unique problem during the most recent quarter, becoming one of the companies that was targeted for its LGBTQ+ support, in particular, its display of Pride Month merchandise,” the report read. “It pulled some items in particular regions and made other changes after encountering hostility from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.”

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a conference call the company will continue to celebrate Pride month, but will be more mindful of how to best implement such strategies.

“We’ll continue to celebrate Pride and other heritage moments, which are just one part of our commitment to support a diverse team and guests, ” Cornell told reporters. “However, as we navigate an ever-changing operating and social environment, we’re applying what we’ve learned to ensure we’re staying close to our guests and their expectations of Target.”

Target’s overall sales dropped 5 percent to $24.77 billion in the second quarter when compared to last year, the AP noted. FactSet estimated second-quarter sales to be at $25.18 billion, per the AP.

Cornell added that inflation involving food and other essentials are also making a negative impact at Target.

“Guests are out at concerts,” Cornell told reporters. “They’re going to movies. They’ve seen ‘Barbie.’ They’re enjoying those experiential moments, and they’re shopping very carefully for discretionary goods.”

Target was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis.