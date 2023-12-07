Taylor Swift Attacks NFL Fans As ‘Dads, Brads, and Chads’

Billionaire musician Taylor Swift launched attacks against NFL fans for criticizing the constant coverage of her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earlier this week, referring to NFL fans as ‘Dads, Brads, and Chads’.

When asked about backlash she has received for being featured so prominently in NFL broadcasts, Swift was blunt, saying, “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The truth is that Swift is obsessed with attention, and going to an NFL game allows all eyes to be on her, again. Apparently, Swift is so entirely addicted to attention that being the most famous person in the world is not enough, and she has to have more. Talk about a nightmare!

Swift made these comments during an interview with Time Magazine, which recently named her the 2023 ‘Person of the Year’.

Considering that the NFL and Taylor Swift are both greatly monetizing this ‘relationship’, expect more of it. We can only pray that the Chiefs get annihilated in the playoffs, which truthfully, will probably not happen.

Although, I must say, the thought of the Chiefs losing a Super Bowl in front of Taylor Swift, and possibly seeing her cry, may be worth the torment. Isn’t it funny that Jeff Bezos, a billionaire who actually brought a useful service into the world, is hated, while billionaire Taylor Swift is applauded as a ‘hero’, even as she assists Joe Biden and the Democrat Party in destroying the United States of America.

Taylor Swift, and the mania surrounding her, only speaks to the Nation that we have become, and what there will be more of if we fail to turn the tide.