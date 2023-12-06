Taylor Swift Named 2023 ‘Time Person Of The Year’

Singer Taylor Swift, who made headlines for her record breaking tour and relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been named the ‘Time’ person of the year in 2023.

Swift has used her platform to encourage her listeners to vote for Democrat candidates across the United States. She assisted Joe Biden in becoming President.

In 2023, Taylor Swift became a billionaire. For an entertainer in her early 30s, this is a pretty remarkable feat. Could her enormous net worth have anything to do with her assistance to the Democrat Party?

When examining her past, we find that Taylor Swift’s former record company was owned by Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros. Could it be a coincidence that Taylor Swift, a woman who drives Democrat votes across the United States, is included in nearly every single NFL broadcast featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (who just so happen to be on National TV nearly every single week), heading into an Election year?

It seems too good to be true. Remember, we live in a world of algorithms. The people in control of those algorithms can promote anything they damn well please.

Could there be a coordinated effort to promote Taylor Swift, and assist the Democratic Party in maintaining control of the White House in 2024?