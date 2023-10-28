Taylor Swift Now Worth Over $1 Billion

Every American father’s least favorite person in the world, Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous celebrity in the world right now, has reportedly seen her net worth skyrocket to over $1.1 Billion this year, according to Forbes.

Swift has a reported net worth of $1.1 Billion. She has made $500 Million from touring and her music sales altogether, and her music catalogue is now worth an estimated $500 Million. Swift pulled in over $190 Million after taxes from her Eras tour this Summer.

When this reporter listened to some of Taylor Swift’s music for this report, I was really unable to discern any differentiating quality between Swift and any other number of female pop stars today. Her songs are pretty juvenile. I would say that Swift’s writing is at the emotional level of a 12 year old. Maybe, just maybe, Swift has capitalized on the infantilization of the American public better than just about anybody.

Taylor Swift is 33 years old, and worth $1.1 Billion. Nobody is saying that she isn’t successful, however, her tremendous success is quite indicative of where the American public stands as a whole. It is more disappointing than aggravating.

We were once a great Country, a Country that respected talent and strived for greatness and good. Nowadays, Americans sit around and gossip about each other while listening to Taylor Swift singing about gossip and stupid nonsense.

It took a grown up nation to defeat the Nazis in World War Two. When the World needed us the most, it was the maturity and strength we possessed as individuals that afforded us the opportunity to save mankind. An interesting point here

If that call was made today, and America was put in a situation where we needed to defend the world from purveyors of evil, we would most certainly be incapable of doing so. Taylor Swift isn’t to blame for these truths, but she surely has monetized our downfall to a spectacular capacity.