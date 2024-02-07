Taylor Swift Stalker Mentally ‘Unfit’ for Trial, Attorney Says

A man accused of stalking pop star Taylor Swift is not mentally fit to go to trial, his attorney said, pushing for his release from a Rikers Island jail.

David Crowe, 33, is said to be Seattle law student and was supposed to appear in Manhattan criminal court on Wednesday He is accused of serial lurking outside Swift’s New York apartment.

Per the New York Post:

“Crowe was evaluated by at least two psychiatrists who found he was ‘not fit to proceed not just on the evaluation, but also on the review of his criminal record,’ attorney Katherine LeGeros Bajuk said.

“But Crowe won’t be transferred to a mental health facility but instead stay behind bars until at least Friday, when another hearing is scheduled.

“The attorney said the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hasn’t agreed to the transfer, even though they received a copy of the 11-page report early yesterday.”

Najuk spoke to reporters outside the courtroom.

“In some cases we have clients who sit in jail for months and months and months after they’ve been found not fit,” Najuk told reporters outside the courtroom after the hearing.

“It’s just a shame,” she said. “The doctors, director of the clinic and psychiatrist of the clinic, deemed that he is not fit to proceed based on meeting with him.”

Crowe was once ordered by a judge to stay away from Swift’s apartment. But her security team said they saw him again following the order.

He’s currently being held at Rikers on $100,000 bail for contempt after intentionally violating the court order.

The initial charges against him were stalking in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, as well as two counts of harassment. He reportedly has stalked Swift outside her apartment at east 30 times.