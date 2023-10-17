Teacher Accused of Raping Student Reportedly Pregnant With Victim’s Baby

A Tennessee teacher who has been charged with raping one of her former students is pregnant with his baby, a phone conversation played in court revealed.

Videos by Rare

Alissa McCommon, 38, is accused of having sexual relations with at least one of her students at Charger Academy elementary school in Covington, Tennessee. She has admitted to starting inappropriate communications with multiple others as well.

Worse, she was bonded out of jail earlier this month — then was re-arrested several days later for stalking and harassing her victim. Apparently, McCommon sent multiple text messages to the victim, including one that stated he would “regret this,” police said.

Alissa McCommon was arrested after being bonded out of jail for making contact with her alleged victim. (Covington Police Department)

McCommon reportedly began the relationship with her former student when he was 12-years old. He is 15 now, per USA Today.

A parent herself, McCommon was released the first time with the condition that she not contact the victim or any children other than her own.

The phone conversation, allegedly involving McCommon and the victim, was played in court and detailed by WLBT:

In court on Tuesday, an alleged phone conversation between McCommon and the victim was played where she implied she was pregnant. During the alleged phone call, McCommon said she was going to “raise this baby and love this baby, and I’ll do it by myself”.

Prosecutors played the scathing phone call in open court almost a week after Covington police say McCommon violated the terms of her bond from a child rape charge after texting the victim.

“I will never text you again,” McCommon allegedly said during the phone call played in court. “You will never hear from me again. Just please don’t say anything. I’m under so much stress and I’m so scared all the time.”

“I tried to tell you. When it comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore. Just please God, tell me you’re not going to say anything. I’ll never speak to you again.”

McCommon’s bail was revoked, given that she allegedly contacted the victim. She is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation and return to court on Nov. 27.

Alissa McCommon enters the court for a hearing. (WLBT)