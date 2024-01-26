Ted Cruz Lays Into Supreme Court for Siding With Biden on Border Crises

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the Supreme Court for siding with the Biden administration in an effort to keep Texas from having the power to secure its border with Mexico.

Videos by Rare

“Look, this is a horrible decision. I’m angry about it,” Cruz said on his Verdict podcast. “It is deeply disturbing. Fact number one: we are seeing an invasion at our southern border — 9.6 million illegal immigrants have crossed in under Joe Biden. It is deliberate. He wants this to happen. It is the worst illegal immigration in our nation’s history.”

Cruz made his comments after the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration could cut through or remove sections of razor wire that Texas has placed along the border to stop illegal aliens. Already, millions reportedly have entered the state as a result of the administration’s policies.

Cruz’s anger over the situation could also be viewed on CSPAN.

Lion Ted Cruz grabs mic in the US Capitol and singe-handely dismantles Joe Biden Administration over Border Crisis, BLASTS weak Republicans for working on Uniparty border deal:



"A STINKING PILE OF CRAP!"🔥 pic.twitter.com/JbfQLnoAf6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2024

“Look, this is a horrible decision. I’m angry about it,” Cruz added on his podcst. “It is deeply disturbing. Fact number one: we are seeing an invasion at our southern border — 9.6 million illegal immigrants have crossed in under Joe Biden. It is deliberate. He wants this to happen. It is the worst illegal immigration in our nation’s history.”

Per The Daily Wire:

Cruz noted that the decision was reached by the Court’s left-wing justices along with Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh all voted against the Biden administration’s request. “There is a heavy presumption in Washington, in federal courts, which is that the federal government gets to trump the states,” Cruz said. “And that is part of the Constitution is the supremacy clause that says the Constitution, the federal laws, are the supreme law of the land. I think it is a real problem that John Roberts is a creature of Washington. I don’t think he understands what is happening at the southern border. I think Amy Coney Barrett is a law professor from Indiana. I don’t think she has any understanding of what’s happening at the southern border.” “What I don’t think the justices have a real appreciation for is how horrifically bad it is, how lawless it is, what the Biden administration is doing,” he continued. “There’s never been a president who refuses to follow the law like Joe Biden did.”

Cruz added that he strongly believes Biden actually wanted this issue and has no intention of making it right.