Teen, 14, Arrested After Allegedly Making Prank Threats That Closed Three Schools

Police in Renton, Washington, arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly made threats against three schools in the area, closing them down for the day.

The suspect was arrested early Friday without incident, authorities said.

“Shortly after 10 this morning, Valley SWAT took a 14-year-old teenager into custody for making threats against Nelsen Middle School and Renton High School,” Renton Police Communications Manager Meeghan Black said at a press conference. “Overnight, our investigators developed information that he is our primary suspect. This morning, they sat outside his home and had probable cause to arrest him.”

Authorities added that the teen has had several interactions with police in the past, adding that he doesn’t go to school in the district.

According to KIRO7:

“The arrest comes a day after Nelsen Middle School went into lockdown after a call was made indicating there was someone on campus with a gun.

“Police found no gun, and said it was a prank.

“Hours later on Thursday, the district received another round of threats. Just before 11 p.m., parents were informed that classes were canceled at Nelsen Middle School, Renton High, and Renton Academy.”

Three schools in Renton, Wash., near Seattle were shut down after online threats. (KIRO7)